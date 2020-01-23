Australia's Village Roadshow gets $531 mln buyout offer from BGH Capital

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Takeover target Village Roadshow Ltd said on Friday that private equity firm BGH Capital has made a A$776.9 million ($531.32 million) buyout offer for the Australian entertainment firm.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Takeover target Village Roadshow Ltd VRL.AX said on Friday that private equity firm BGH Capital has made a A$776.9 million ($531.32 million) buyout offer for the Australian entertainment firm.

The unsolicited bid of A$4 per share in cash was slightly higher than the A$3.9 a share indicative offer that Village Roadshow received in December from Pacific Equity Partners.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters