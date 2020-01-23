Australia's Village Roadshow gets $531 mln buyout offer from BGH Capital

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Takeover target Village Roadshow Ltd VRL.AX said on Friday that private equity firm BGH Capital has made a A$776.9 million ($531.32 million) buyout offer for the Australian entertainment firm.

The unsolicited bid of A$4 per share in cash was slightly higher than the A$3.9 a share indicative offer that Village Roadshow received in December from Pacific Equity Partners.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

