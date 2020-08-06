Australia's Village Roadshow agrees to a $548 million takeover deal from BGH Capital

Village Roadshow Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to a deal for private equity firm BGH Capital to buy the Australian theme parks and movie theater operator for an enterprise value of up to A$758 million ($548.41 million).

Under the deal, BGH will pay up to A$2.45 per share, consisting of a base offer price of A$2.20 per share and an additional A$0.25 per share conditional on Village re-opening its theme parks and cinemas.

($1 = 1.3822 Australian dollars)

