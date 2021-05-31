Australia's Victoria state reports 9 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Tuesday reported nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities grapple with an outbreak in state capital Melbourne with several thousands close contacts and more than 300 virus hotspots.

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Tuesday reported nine new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities grapple with an outbreak in state capital Melbourne with several thousands close contacts and more than 300 virus hotspots.

Tuesday's data includes six cases announced on Monday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline. The state reported five cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Monday.

Victorian authorities on Monday said the situation was "incredibly serious" and that the next few days would be critical, raising questions over whether a snap one-week lockdown in the state would be extended beyond Thursday night.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters