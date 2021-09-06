Australia's Victoria state reports 246 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 246 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Of the new cases, 90 are linked to the current outbreak, the state's health department said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.