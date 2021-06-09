Australia's Victoria state records slight rise in COVID-19 cases

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS

Australia's Victoria state said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 rose slightly on Thursday as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 rose slightly on Thursday as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on Thursday night, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters