Australia's Victoria state looks to wean households off gas

By freeing up gas from home use, more of the fuel would be available for businesses, such as paper, glass and food manufacturers, that cannot switch from gas use, D'Ambrosio said.

Release of the gas substitution roadmap, in the works for more than a year, was delayed due to an energy crunch last month, when wholesale gas prices quadrupled as demand for gas for power generation amid a string of coal-fired plant outages.

The plan comes as southeastern Australia faces potential gas shortages from mid-decade as output falls from the offshore fields, operated by ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N, that have long supplied the region.

ExxonMobil Australia's commercial head David Berman warned in March the gas-substitution plan would deter investment to fill that gap, calling it "the single largest threat to near term gas supply".

Australia's gas industry lobby group said given that coal fuels more than 60% of Victoria's electricity, the plan "means encouraging consumers to switch to electricity is effectively switching to coal".

Green group Environment Victoria said the plan failed to set clear goals and timelines and should have ruled out the use of gas to produce hydrogen.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

