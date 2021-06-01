Australia's Victoria reports fewer COVID-19 cases as lockdown decision looms

Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its near seven million residents wait to see if a snap one-week COVID-19 lockdown will be extended beyond Thursday night.

Authorities on Tuesday said they were not in a position to make any decisions on ending the lockdown citing concerns of community transmission from the latest outbreak, which they said was highly infectious.

Six new locally acquired cases were reported on Wednesday, versus nine a day earlier, taking the total infections to 60 in the latest outbreak in the state.

