Australia's Victoria reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in a week as authorities rushed to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant found among infections in the latest outbreak.

Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, reported 11 new locally acquired cases on Monday, versus two a day earlier. Monday's data includes two cases announced on Sunday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.