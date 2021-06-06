Australia's Victoria reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in a week as authorities rushed to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant found among infections in the latest outbreak.

Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, reported 11 new locally acquired cases on Monday, versus two a day earlier. Monday's data includes two cases announced on Sunday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.

