Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

July 17, 2023 — 07:53 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - Australia's state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing cost overruns, state Premier Dan Andrews said on Tuesday.

Victoria's withdrawal places the future of the quadrennial Games under doubt given the challenge of finding replacement hosts three years out from the event.

Andrews said the cost of the Games could blow out to more than A$7 billion ($4.77 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion.

"Frankly A$6-A$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we're not doing that," Andrews said at a media conference.

No other countries outside Australia bid for the 2026 Games.

The multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies has struggled to remain relevant, with four of the last five editions held in Australia or Britain.

($1 = 1.4671 Australian dollars)

