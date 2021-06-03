Australia's Victoria posts slight rise in COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state Victoria on Friday reported a slight rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as state capital Melbourne began an extended snap lockdown imposed to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Victorian authorities on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Melbourne for another week until June 10 but eased some curbs elsewhere in the state.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Friday, versus three a day earlier, taking the total infections to 65 in the latest outbreak.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

