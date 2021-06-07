Australia's Victoria posts fewer locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, said new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 fell on Tuesday as residents await whether a snap lockdown imposed in the state capital Melbourne will end as planned on Thursday night.

Authorities are racing to trace the source of the highly infectious Delta virus variant, first detected among infections late last week, as they battle to contain the latest outbreak that has now grown to 85 cases in two weeks.

Two new locally acquired cases, both linked to existing clusters, were reported on Tuesday, down from 11 a day earlier.

