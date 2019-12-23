US Markets

Australia's Ventia to buy Broadspectrum for about $335 mln

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Infrastructure service provider Ventia said on Monday it will buy Broadspectrum from Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA for A$485 million ($335 million).

Ventia, a joint partnership of CIMIC Group CIM.AX and private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N, said the combined company will likely make revenue of more than A$5 billion.

Broadspectrum was founded in Australia and operates major assets from airports to housing.

($1 = 1.4482 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

