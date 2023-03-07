Australia's Ventia Services slumps as CIMIC, Apollo Global sell $284 mln worth shares

Adds details on stake sale, share moves

March 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Ventia Services Group VNT.AX said on Wednesday its top two shareholders - CIMIC Group and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management - have each sold 93 million shares in the company via an underwritten block trade.

Shares of Ventia fell as much as 6.5% to their lowest level in more than a year.

The stake sale at the infrastructure services provider is valued at about A$431.6 million ($284.29 million), as of Ventia stock's last closing price on Tuesday.

After the stake sale, CIMIC and Apollo would each hold about 21.9% stake in Ventia, the New South Wales-based company said in a statement, adding that both shareholders have agreed to a customary 90-day escrow period in relation to their remaining shares in the firm.

($1 = 1.5181 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

