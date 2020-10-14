Australia's Uniti sweetens OptiComm takeover offer to $495 mln

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

OptiComm Ltd said on Thursday that Uniti Group Ltd raised its takeover offer to A$694.2 million ($495.38 million), nearly 3% higher than pension fund Aware Super's bid, ratcheting up the battle for the fibre infrastructure provider.

The telecom services firm is now offering A$6.67 a share for OptiComm, its third offer, coming three days after Aware Super made an improved A$6.5 offer.

($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

