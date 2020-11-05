Australia's Uniti seals $505 mln deal to buy OptiComm

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australia's OptiComm Ltd OPC.AX said on Friday it had agreed to be acquired by Uniti Group Ltd UWL.AX in a deal valued at A$694.2 million ($505.03 million), bringing an end to a two-month takeover battle for the fibre infrastructure provider.

OptiComm shareholders backed a revised cash plus stock offer of A$6.67 per share made by Uniti last month, after pension fund Aware Super's exit from the race.

Shares of OptiComm have climbed nearly a quarter from Uniti's first offer.

($1 = 1.3746 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

