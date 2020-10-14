Australia's Uniti raises takeover offer for OptiComm to $495 mln

US Markets
Uniti Group Ltd hiked its takeover offer for OptiComm Ltd on Thursday to A$694.2 million ($495.38 million), nearly 3% higher than pension fund Aware Super's bid, ratcheting up the battle for the fibre infrastructure provider.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Ltd UWL.AX hiked its takeover offer for OptiComm Ltd OPC.AX on Thursday to A$694.2 million ($495.38 million), nearly 3% higher than pension fund Aware Super's bid, ratcheting up the battle for the fibre infrastructure provider.

The telecom services firm announced a cash plus stock offer of A$6.67 per share for OptiComm, its third offer, coming three days after Aware Super made an improved A$6.5 offer.

OptiComm said it will back Uniti's "superior" offer.

Under the revised bid, Uniti will pay A$5.2 per share in cash and 1.07 of its shares for each OptiComm share.

Aware Super did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Uniti said it will fund the improved offer by increasing its committed debt facilities by A$40 million and issuing an extra 26 million shares.

It still expects A$10 million in cost savings and double-digit boost to its earnings per share in fiscal 2020.

($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars)

