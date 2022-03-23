Australia's Uniti gets higher offer from Macquarie Asset, PSP Investment

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian telecommunications firm Uniti Group UWL.AX said on Thursday it received a higher non-binding, incomplete and indicative proposal from Macquarie Asset Management and Public Sector Pension Investment of A$5.00 per share.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

