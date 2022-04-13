US Markets
UNIT

Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 bln takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison & Co

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Uniti Group has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and fund manager Morrison & Co, the Australian telecom firm said on Thursday.

Adds deal details, background

April 14 (Reuters) - Uniti Group UWL.AX has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co, the Australian telecom firm said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Uniti shareholders will receive A$5.0 for each share, representing a premium of 58.7% to the stock's closing price on March 14, a day before the telecom firm received an initial A$4.50 per share offer from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

Uniti's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of proposal from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

The Australian firm was also subject to interest from Macquarie Group's MQG.AX asset management arm and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which had also announced a A$5 per share bid to buy Uniti last month.

Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNIT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular