April 14 (Reuters) - Uniti Group UWL.AX said on Thursday it had agreed to be bought out by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co for about A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion).

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

