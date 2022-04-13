US Markets
Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 bln takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison &amp; Co

Uniti Group said on Thursday it had agreed to be bought out by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and fund manager Morrison & Co for about A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion).

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

