Australia's United Malt receives $998 million bid from France's InVivo

March 28 (Reuters) - United Malt Group Ltd UMG.AX said on Tuesday it had received an A$5 per share non-binding offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, valuing the commercial maltster at A$1.50 billion ($998 million).

($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars)

