Australia's United Malt receives $998 million bid from France's InVivo

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 27, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - United Malt Group Ltd UMG.AX said on Tuesday it had received an A$5 per share non-binding offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, valuing the commercial maltster at A$1.50 billion ($998 million).

($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

