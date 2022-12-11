Australia's Tyro turns down $593 million bid from Potentia Capital

By Scott Murdoch and Navya Mittal

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian payment terminals firm Tyro Payments TYR.AX on Monday rejected a new A$875 million ($593.43 million) proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital and said banking giant Westpac had dropped its interest in the company.

At $A1.60 per share, Tyro said the higher offer continues to undervalue the company.

The bid offered Tyro shareholders all cash, cash and scrip or shares in an unlisted private Potentia company that would own the payments firm.

In September Tyro rejected Potentia's A$1.27 indicative offer for a similar reason.

"The revised indicative proposal comes at a time of significant share market volatility and cyclical weakness in global technology and payment company valuations," Tyro said in a statement.

Tyro shares are trading down nearly 48% so far this year while the broader market, the S&P/ASX200 is off 3.11%.

Westpac WBC.AX also ended its discussions with Tyro, saying it was no longer interested in buying the firm.

"Westpac has now undertaken due diligence on Tyro and has decided that submitting an offer is not in the best interest of Westpac shareholders at this time," the bank said in a statement.

Westpac was among the three biggest banks in October that were considering a bid for the payment terminals firm, underscoring the importance of new revenue streams as rising interest rates batter the mortgage market.

Tyro's largest shareholder, Grok Ventures, headed by Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, has backed the Potentia bid unless a competing offer of more than A$1.85 per share arrives from another buyer.

Tyro said it remains open to engaging with other proposals that represent "compelling value" to its shareholders.

($1 = 1.4745 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool and Diane Craft)

