Australia's Tyro Payments offers suitor Potentia access to books

January 26, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments TYR.AX has offered Potentia Capital access to its books for four weeks, the payment terminals firm said on Friday, more than a month after it rejected the private equity firm's A$875 million ($593 million) buyout proposal.

The due diligence will enable Potentia "to develop a significantly improved proposal and confirm the necessary funding commitments attached to any possible future offer," Tyro said.

Potentia first offered to buy Tyro for A$1.27 per share in September and then improved its offer to A$1.60 in December.

Tyro rejected both the offers saying they undervalued the company.

