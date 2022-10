Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian payment terminals firm Tyro Payments Ltd TYR.AX said on Tuesday it was approached by several parties including lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX for a potential takeover and that it was in preliminary talks with selected parties.

