Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments Ltd TYR.AX said on Thursday chair David Thodey has resigned and will be replaced by board member Fiona Pak-Poy from March next year.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.