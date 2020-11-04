Australia's Treasury Wines pauses Penfolds demerger

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd TWE.AX said on Thursday it had paused the demerger of its Penfolds division, as it looks to focus on boosting trading performance during COVID-19, restructuring of its U.S. business and responding to an anti-dumping probe by China.

The previously announced timeline for implementing the potential demerger by the end of 2021 is no longer applicable, the company added.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.