Australia's Treasury Wines pauses Penfolds demerger

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Thursday it had paused the demerger of its Penfolds division, as it looks to focus on boosting trading performance during COVID-19, restructuring of its U.S. business and responding to an anti-dumping probe by China.

The previously announced timeline for implementing the potential demerger by the end of 2021 is no longer applicable, the company added.

