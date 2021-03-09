Commodities

Australia's Treasury Wine signs licensing deal for U.S. brands

Shashwat Awasthi
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 10 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Wednesday that U.S.-based The Wine Group will sell several of the Australian company's commercial brands from its U.S. portfolio.

Under the long-term licensing agreement, The Wine Group will source and sell Treasury's Beringer Main & Vine, Beringer Founders' Estate, Coastal Estates and Meridian brands in the Americas, Treasury Wine said in a statement.

