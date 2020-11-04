Australia's Treasury Wine says China trade body seeks retrospective import tariffs

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates said on Wednesday that a Chinese alcoholic drinks industry grouping had asked its commerce ministry to fix retrospective tariffs on imports of Australian wine up to 2 litres (3.5 pints) in volume.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Wednesday that a Chinese alcoholic drinks industry grouping had asked its commerce ministry to fix retrospective tariffs on imports of Australian wine up to 2 litres (3.5 pints) in volume.

The request by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association is linked to a wider anti-dumping probe China launched into imports of Australian wine amid worsening ties between the trade partners.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More