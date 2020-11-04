Australia's Treasury Wine says China trade body seeks retrospective import tariffs

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Wednesday that a Chinese alcoholic drinks industry grouping had asked its commerce ministry to fix retrospective tariffs on imports of Australian wine up to 2 litres (3.5 pints) in volume.

The request by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association is linked to a wider anti-dumping probe China launched into imports of Australian wine amid worsening ties between the trade partners.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.