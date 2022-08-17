Australia's Treasury Wine profit rises on U.S. market boost, price hikes

Adds details, background

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX reported a 5.3% rise in annual profit on Thursday as strong growth in its U.S. business and price increases more than offset a hit from hefty Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

The world's biggest standalone winemaker has been re-directing supply of its prized Penfolds label wines to the United States, Europe and domestically since China imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Australian wines in late 2020.

Net sales revenue at its Americas unit grew 2.5% for the year, benefiting from efforts to expand its presence in the market, including collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Still, overall sales revenue fell 3.6% due to the China tariffs and as rising inflation prompted some consumers to cut back on spending.

The winemaker reported a profit attributable of A$263.2 million ($182.45 million) for the year, higher than A$250.0 million a year ago but missing an estimate of A$282 million from Morgan Stanley.

The company said it would continue to increase prices this fiscal year, specifically on its premium wines, to cushion rising cost pressures.

($1 = 1.4426 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.