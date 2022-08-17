US Markets

Australia's Treasury Wine profit rises on U.S. market boost, price hikes

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Treasury Wine Estates reported a 5.3% rise in annual profit on Thursday as strong growth in its U.S. business and price increases more than offset a hit from hefty Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

Adds details, background

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX reported a 5.3% rise in annual profit on Thursday as strong growth in its U.S. business and price increases more than offset a hit from hefty Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

The world's biggest standalone winemaker has been re-directing supply of its prized Penfolds label wines to the United States, Europe and domestically since China imposed an anti-dumping duty on some Australian wines in late 2020.

Net sales revenue at its Americas unit grew 2.5% for the year, benefiting from efforts to expand its presence in the market, including collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Still, overall sales revenue fell 3.6% due to the China tariffs and as rising inflation prompted some consumers to cut back on spending.

The winemaker reported a profit attributable of A$263.2 million ($182.45 million) for the year, higher than A$250.0 million a year ago but missing an estimate of A$282 million from Morgan Stanley.

The company said it would continue to increase prices this fiscal year, specifically on its premium wines, to cushion rising cost pressures.

($1 = 1.4426 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular