Australia's Treasury Wine profit jumps on U.S. market boost

Treasury Wine Estates posted a 5.3% rise in annual profit on Thursday as a plan to ramp up U.S. shipments boosted its American business and offset a hit from hefty tariffs imposed by China on Australian wine.

The winemaker's profit attributable was A$263.2 million ($182.45 million) for the year, higher than A$250.0 million a year ago. But the figure missed an estimate of A$282 million from Morgan Stanley.

($1 = 1.4426 Australian dollars)

