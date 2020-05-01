Australia's Treasury Wine hit with another class action lawsuit over conduct

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates on Friday said it had been served with another class action lawsuit filed by Maurice Blackburn alleging that the winemaker engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

May 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX on Friday said it had been served with another class action lawsuit filed by Maurice Blackburn alleging that the winemaker engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

The new lawsuit follows one from law firm Slater and Gordon filed in early April over claims regarding losses suffered by shareholders after Treasury Wine's full-year results announcement.

Maurice Blackburn's class action also focuses on the decline in performance of the world's biggest stand-alone winemaker in its United States business. It alleges that the company breached its duty of continuous disclosure between June 30, 2018 and January 28, 2020.

In January, the company slashed its forecast for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years citing increased competition at its United States business and pricing pressures.

This prompted the winemaker to consider a potential spin off of the prestigious Penfolds label and shrink its low-end "commercial" division in the United States in a bid to boost its profit as coronavirus-induced restrictions hammered sales.

Treasury on Friday said it denies all allegations and intends to defend the proceedings.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters