Australia's Treasury Wine forecasts lower 2021 earnings

May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX on Thursday forecast a drop in a key earnings metric for the full year, as the world's largest listed winemaker reels from the impact of steep Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

The company said it expects earnings before interest, tax, SGARA and material items (EBITS) of A$495 million to A$515 million ($382.64 million to $398.10 million) for 2021, down from A$533.5 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

