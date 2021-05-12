Australia's Treasury Wine forecasts lower 2021 earnings

Commodities

Treasury Wine Estates on Thursday forecast a drop in a key earnings metric for the full year, as the world's largest listed winemaker reels from the impact of steep Chinese tariffs on Australian wine.

The company said it expects earnings before interest, tax, SGARA and material items (EBITS) of A$495 million to A$515 million ($382.64 million to $398.10 million) for 2021, down from A$533.5 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)

