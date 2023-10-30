Australia's Treasury Wine Estates to buy DAOU Vineyards for $900 mln

News & Insights

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Tuesday it has entered into a deal to buy luxury wine brand DAOU Vineyards based in Paso Robles, California, for $900 million in upfront cash consideration.

It could pay an additional earn-out of up to $100 million if certain targets are met, the company added.

