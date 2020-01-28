Australia's Treasury Wine Estates slumps after cut in earnings guidance

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates slumped more than 19% on its worst day in nearly six years, a day after the company downgraded its outlook for fiscal 2020 and 2021 due to an underperformance of its U.S. business.

Treasury on Tuesday said it expects EBITS (earnings before interest, tax, and the agricultural reporting standard SGARA - self-generating and regenerating assets) growth of about 5% to 10% for 2020. That compares with an earlier range of 15% to 20%.

The wine maker's shares plummeted as much as 19.8% to A$13.38, hitting its lowest level since Nov, 2018.

