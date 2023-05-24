Australia's Treasury Wine Estates expects higher FY23 profit

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates Ltd TWE.AX said on Thursday it expects to record higher earnings before interest, tax, SGARA and material items (EBITS) in the 2023 fiscal year.

The company expects fiscal 2023 EBITS between A$580 million ($393.41 million) and A$590 million. This compares with fiscal 2022 EBITS of A$523.7 million and average estimate of A$523.8 million from 14 analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were down 4.5% at A$12.19 in early trade.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

