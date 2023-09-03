News & Insights

Commodities

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates appoints Stuart Boxer as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

September 03, 2023 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd TWE.AX said on Monday that Stuart Boxer had been appointed as its chief financial and strategy officer, effective Nov. 1.

Boxer succeeds Matt Young, who had been the group's CFO since 2018.

Boxer, who is currently serving as the country's largest winemaker's chief strategy and corporate development officer, will combine his existing responsibilities with the new CFO responsibilities, the company added in a statement.

Treasury Wine said it would benefit from Boxer's strong experience in the financial, strategy and M&A areas.

Prior to joining Treasury Wines, Boxer served as the CFO and executive general manager strategy at DuluxGroup for a little more than a decade.

The Melbourne-headquartered company had last month appointed John Mullen as its chairman, succeeding Paul Rayner who was retiring from the company's board.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.