Australia's Treasury Wine Estates appoints Stuart Boxer as CFO

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd TWE.AX said on Monday that Stuart Boxer had been appointed as its chief financial and strategy officer, effective Nov. 1.

Boxer succeeds Matt Young, who had been the group's CFO since 2018.

Boxer, who is currently serving as the country's largest winemaker's chief strategy and corporate development officer, will combine his existing responsibilities with the new CFO responsibilities, the company added in a statement.

Treasury Wine said it would benefit from Boxer's strong experience in the financial, strategy and M&A areas.

Prior to joining Treasury Wines, Boxer served as the CFO and executive general manager strategy at DuluxGroup for a little more than a decade.

The Melbourne-headquartered company had last month appointed John Mullen as its chairman, succeeding Paul Rayner who was retiring from the company's board.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

