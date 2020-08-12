Australia's Treasury Wine annual profit slumps as virus hits demand

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX on Thursday reported a 36% drop in its annual profit, as coronavirus-related restrictions on travel and social gatherings slammed demand for its high-margin luxury wines.

The world's largest standalone winemaker said profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended June 30 declined to A$260.8 million ($186.73 million), from A$408.5 million a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of 8 Australian cents per share, lower than the 20 Australian cents per share declared last year.

($1 = 1.3966 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

