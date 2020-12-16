Australia's Transurban to sell half of Greater Washington area assets for $2 bln

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group TCL.AX said on Thursday it would sell half of its Greater Washington area assets to AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UniSuper for A$2.8 billion ($2.12 billion).

The deal includes a potential earn-out of up to A$93 million between 2024 and 2026.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

