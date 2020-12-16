US Markets

Australia's Transurban to sell half of Greater Washington area assets for $2 bln

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published

Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group said on Thursday it would sell half of its Greater Washington area assets to AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UniSuper for A$2.8 billion ($2.12 billion).

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group TCL.AX said on Thursday it would sell half of its Greater Washington area assets to AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UniSuper for A$2.8 billion ($2.12 billion).

The deal includes a potential earn-out of up to A$93 million between 2024 and 2026.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular