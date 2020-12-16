Australia's Transurban to sell 50% stake in Greater Washington Area assets for over $2 bln

Adds details on stake sale, CEO quote from statement

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group TCL.AX said on Thursday it would sell half of its stake in Transurban Chesapeake assets, including three express lanes and other projects in the Greater Washington Area, to three pension funds for $2.8 billion ($2.12 billion).

Under the deal, AustralianSuper will own 25% of the assets, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and UniSuper will hold stakes of 15% and 10%, respectively.

The deal also includes a potential earn-out of up to A$93 million in the years between 2024 and 2026.

"This transaction realises significant value for security holders, while enabling accelerated growth in North America and Australia, where we see a number of opportunities starting to materialise," Transurban Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.