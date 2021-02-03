Australia's trade surplus widens to A$6.79 bln in Dec

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia's balance of goods and services for December seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
A$ (billion)
Dec
Total exports
37.268
Total imports
30.483
Balance of goods/svcs
+6.785
The trade surplus was up from an upwardly revised A$5.01 billion November. Exports rose 3% in December, from November, while imports fell 2%.
For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site: http://www.abs.gov.au
(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
