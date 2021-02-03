Australia's trade surplus widens to A$6.79 bln in Dec

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's balance of goods and services for December seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. A$ (billion) Dec Total exports 37.268 Total imports 30.483 Balance of goods/svcs +6.785

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia's balance of goods and services for December seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

A$ (billion)

Dec

Total exports

37.268

Total imports

30.483

Balance of goods/svcs

+6.785

The trade surplus was up from an upwardly revised A$5.01 billion November. Exports rose 3% in December, from November, while imports fell 2%.

For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site: http://www.abs.gov.au

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters