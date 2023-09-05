News & Insights

Australia's TPG Telecom extends due diligence period for Vocus in $4 bln fibre sale

September 05, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd TPG.AX said on Wednesday the exclusive due diligence period granted to Macquarie-backed rival Vocus Group for the A$6.3 billion ($4.02 billion) sale of its non-mobile fibre assets was extended till Oct. 4.

TPG said in a statement discussions between the parties are ongoing and that its board has not made any decision to accept any offer.

($1 = 1.5684 Australian dollars)

