Australia's TPG Telecom extends due diligence period for Vocus in $4 bln fibre sale

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd TPG.AX said on Wednesday the exclusive due diligence period granted to Macquarie-backed rival Vocus Group for the A$6.3 billion ($4.02 billion) sale of its non-mobile fibre assets was extended till Oct. 4.

TPG said in a statement discussions between the parties are ongoing and that its board has not made any decision to accept any offer.

($1 = 1.5684 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

