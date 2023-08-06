Australia's TPG Telecom appoints new CFO amid asset buyout offer

Adds details of potential Vocus offer, Dempsey's tenure and new CFO's employment history in paragraphs 2-4

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom TPG.AX said on Monday that it had appointed John Boniciolli as the group's new chief financial officer from Nov. 13 after current CFO Grant Dempsey decided to retire.

The move comes amid a potential offer from Macquarie-backed rival Vocus to buy some of TPG's non-mobile fibre assets for about A$6.3 billion ($4.14 billion).

The telecom firm said Dempsey would continue with the company in an advisory capacity until early to mid-2024 to ensure a full handover.

Boniciolli's current employer, Domain Holdings Australia DHG.AX, said he would leave the company in early November. Prior to that role, Boniciolli served as the CFO of Vodafone New Zealand.

($1 = 1.5214 Australian dollars)

