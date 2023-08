Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom TPG.AX said on Monday that it has appointed John Boniciolli as the group's new chief financial officer, while current CFO Grant Dempsey has decided to retire.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.