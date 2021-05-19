Australia's top fuel supplier Ampol to spend at least $77 mln on clean energy

Ampol to work with Tesla on virtual power plant

MELBOURNE, May 20 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier, Ampol Ltd ALD.AX, said on Thursday it would invest at least A$100 million ($77 million) on developing new fuels over the next five years and aimed to reach net zero carbon emissions at its operations by 2040.

The company said it will achieve its target by looking for alternatives for oil-derived fuel, including a mix of electricity, hydrogen, gas and biofuels.

Ampol outlined its decarbonisation strategy after securing a lifeline from the Australian government on Monday worth up to A$1.1 billion over nine years, protecting it from refining losses and helping it upgrade its Lytton refinery.

Ampol Chief Executive Matt Halliday said the company had a strong competitive advantage to be able to develop new energy opportunities to help the country cut carbon emissions.

"The flexibility to repurpose our market leading infrastructure and distribution networks for multiple uses will support the most efficient pathway for our customers' decarbonisation ambitions," Halliday said in a statement.

At its own operations, the company plans to cut carbon emissions by 25% from 2021 levels by 2025, 50% by 2030 and hit net zero by 2040.

It said it would work with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to trial a virtual power plant, initially setting up solar panels and Tesla batteries at three of its petrol stations.

It also plans to work with Fusion Fuel Green plc HTOO.O to develop a green hydrogen production plant at the Lytton site in Queensland, and work with an early-stage Australian developer of hydrogen-based microgeneration and storage technology.

The microgeneration technology could replace diesel generators for some of Ampol's diesel customers.

Ampol nevertheless said it expects "traditional liquid fuels to play a key role in Australia's energy mix for years to come and for demand to remain resilient until at least 2030."

($1 = 1.2947 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Richard Pullin)

