Australia's top fuel supplier Ampol pledges net zero emissions by 2040

Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd said on Thursday that it aimed to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

The company said it will achieve its target by looking for alternatives for commercial fuel that include a mix of electricity, hydrogen, gas and biofuels.

