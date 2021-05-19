Australia's top fuel supplier Ampol pledges net zero emissions by 2040

May 20 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX said on Thursday that it aimed to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

The company said it will achieve its target by looking for alternatives for commercial fuel that include a mix of electricity, hydrogen, gas and biofuels.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

