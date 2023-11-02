Australia's Tietto Minerals urges rejection of Chinese firm's takeover offer

Updates with further details in paragraphs 3-6

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tietto Minerals TIE.AX said on Friday a takeover offer by a unit of China's Zhaojin Mining Industry 1818.HK "materially undervalues" the Australian gold company.

Tietto said it was recommending that shareholders to not accept the A$629 million ($404.57 million) offer by Zhaojin Capital to buy all the shares of the Australian miner that it doesn't already own.

Tietto said the offer was been "opportunistically timed" by Zhaojin as it came after an improvement in its flagship Abujar gold mine in Ivory Coast.

Under the terms of the offer, Zhaojin Capital, which already owns about 7% of Tietto's shares, would buy the remaining 93% stake for A$0.58 per share. That represented a 36.5% premium to the stock's Oct 29 close.

($1 = 1.5547 Australian dollars)

