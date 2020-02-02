Australia's Terracom to buy Universal Coal for $120 mln

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner TerraCom Ltd TER.AX on Monday offered to buy peer Universal Coal PLC UNV.AX for about A$175 million ($119.68 million), as it seeks to expand its global operations.

Under the cash-and-stock deal, a Universal shareholder will get 10 cents in cash and about 0.6026 new TerraCom shares for each Universal share held.

The offer values each Universal share at 33.5 cents, a premium of 42.6% to Friday's close.

TerraCom's primary operating mine - Blair Athol - is in Queensland, while Universal's top operations are in South Africa.

"The offer will allow both companies to continue to run successful coal operations with the improved benefit of geographic diversity and an expanded production footprint," TerraCom said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when Australia faces global ire for its policy of using old carbon credits to count towards future emission targets, which also emerged as a major sticking point in a U.N. climate summit in December.

Australia, which relies on coal-fired power making it one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita, approved a huge new coal mine by India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS last year.

Shares of TerraCom were down about 1.6%, while Universal stock gained up to 12.8%, hitting an over three-month high.

($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

