Australia's Terracom secures coal sales till July amid strong market

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner Terracom Ltd TER.AX said on Friday it has secured sales till July and remains on track to export about 600,000 tonnes of the commodity from its Blair Athol mine in the March quarter.

Coal prices soared to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine a few weeks ago, as supply disruption concerns triggered by the crisis added on to heavy rains and labour shortages that were hurting output in Australia.

Buyers have turned to Australia to replace cargoes from Ukraine and Russia, the world's third-largest exporter of coal.

Terracom said it has secured a sales order for ten cargoes of about 750,000 tonnes of coal for the four-month period from April to July, with one of the cargoes priced at about $300 a tonne.

The company also remains on track to notch coal sales of 2.3 million tonnes for fiscal 2022 from its flagship South Australia mine.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

