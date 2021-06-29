TER

Australia's TerraCom extends bond programme to secure $215 mln funding

June 30 (Reuters) - TerraCom Ltd TER.AX on Wednesday extended its bond programme by six weeks, allowing the coal explorer to secure a new debt facility of up to $215 million, but did not provide any details about the lenders.

Coal miners are finding it increasingly difficult to secure financing and insurance as pressure grows on their backers to break away from fossil fuels. The so-called "Big Four" banks in Australia, the world's biggest coal exporter, are working to phase out exposure to thermal coal by 2030.

The coal miner expects to secure the funding before the six-week extension window ends.

TerraCom is also under an investigation by Australia's financial services regulator over inflating coal quality in export documentation.

