News & Insights

TLS

Australia's Telstra trims FY earnings view; first-half profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 14, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava and Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Updates with details on outlook, results throughout

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Telstra Group TLS.AX, Australia's top telecom firm,trimmed the upper end of its operating earnings forecast for fiscal 2024 even as it reported an 11% jump in its first-half profit owing to strong performance across its businesses.

The company now expects underlying operating earnings for the year of A$8.2 billion ($5.32 billion) to A$8.3 billion, compared with the prior range of A$8.2 billion to A$8.4 billion, citing weak performance in its network applications and services segment.

The Melbourne-based firm's first-half profit jumped 11.4% to A$964 million, helped by strong performance in its mobile, fixed line and infrastructure segments. Its mobile business - the biggest income contributor - reported a 3.8% growth in income to A$5.33 billion.

Telstra declared an interim dividend of 9 Australian cents per share, up from 8.5 Australian cents a year earler.

($1 = 1.5411 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava and Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.