Australia's Telstra trims FY earnings view; first-half profit rises

Updates with details on outlook, results throughout

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Telstra Group TLS.AX, Australia's top telecom firm,trimmed the upper end of its operating earnings forecast for fiscal 2024 even as it reported an 11% jump in its first-half profit owing to strong performance across its businesses.

The company now expects underlying operating earnings for the year of A$8.2 billion ($5.32 billion) to A$8.3 billion, compared with the prior range of A$8.2 billion to A$8.4 billion, citing weak performance in its network applications and services segment.

The Melbourne-based firm's first-half profit jumped 11.4% to A$964 million, helped by strong performance in its mobile, fixed line and infrastructure segments. Its mobile business - the biggest income contributor - reported a 3.8% growth in income to A$5.33 billion.

Telstra declared an interim dividend of 9 Australian cents per share, up from 8.5 Australian cents a year earler.

($1 = 1.5411 Australian dollars)

