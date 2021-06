June 30 (Reuters) - Australian telecom firm Telstra Corp TLS.AX said on Wednesday it would sell a 49% stake in InfraCo Towers for A$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion).

($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.